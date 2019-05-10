WASHINGTON PREP FOOTBALL



Almira/Coulee-Hartline 74, Entiat 36

Asotin 38, Reardan 0 (highlights in video)

Cascade 21, Cheney 14

Clarkston 50, West Valley 49, 3OT (highlights in video)- This wild game settled in triple overtime improved Clarkston's record to 4-1 and 1-0 in league play. West Valley is no 3-2 and 0-1 in league play.

Colfax 39, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13

Cusick 66, Columbia 20

Deer Park 21, Colville 20 (highlights in video)- Colville had a chance to win the game on a 39 yard field goal attempt. Deer Park came up with a block to hold on.

Ferris 49, Shadle Park 6 (highlights in video)- After an one hour, forty minute delay Ferris jumped out to a 43-0 lead. Jack Clavel threw for five touchdowns.



Freeman 56, Medical Lake 8 (highlights in video)- Freeman's Ryan Hayek had a receiving touchdown and a pick six in the win.



Gonzaga Prep 31, Mead 7 (highlights in video)- QB Ryan McKenna took over for Gonzaga Prep in the second half scoring one touchdown via a 76 yard run, another running touchdown via a 22 yard run, and one through the air from a 29 yard pass. The Bullpups had 329 yards rushing.

Liberty 21, Davenport 7

Mt. Spokane 42, University 6 (highlights in video)- Kannon Katzer had seven carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and added another through the air. Katzer’s first touchdown as a 56 yard run. QB Jeter Shuerman threw for three touchdowns and ran for another.

Newport 34, Chewelah 20 (highlights in video)- Michael Own scored four total touchdowns for Newport in the win. Two were through the passing game and the other two were in the running game.

Omak 44, Cashmere 36

Oroville 53, Northwest Christian 22 (highlights in video)

Pullman 41, East Valley 0 (highlights in video)- Pullman's Carson Coulter was 9 of 14, throwing for130 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Sam Tingstad had seven receptions for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

Riverside 44, Lakeside 9 (highlights in video)-Riverside had 302 total rushing yards. Sammy Desroches ran for 220 yards of those and added three touchdowns to lead Riverside to victory.

Tekoa/Rosalia 82, Sunnyside Christian 34

Walla Walla 35, Richland 28

Wenatchee 42, Moses Lake 13

IDAHO PREP FOOTBALL



Grangeville 26, Kellogg 8

Lewiston 28, Moscow 24 (highlights in video)- The Bengals trailed Moscow 24-14 to start the fourth quarter, but scored 14 unanswered to win the contest.

Orofino 7, Priest River 6

Sandpoint 39, Lake City 14 (highlights in video)- After Lake City lead 7-6, Sandpoint scored 33 unanswered to down the Timberwolves. Christian Niemela had 123 yards receiving and two touchdowns while Jaxon Petit threw for 268 yards. Uriah Chavez had 181 yards and two touchdowns for Lake City.

St. Maries 33, Bonners Ferry 14

Timberlake 27, Lakeland 14 (highlights in video)

Coeur d'Alene 35, Central Valley 13 (highlights in video)- Coeur d’Alene came alive in the fourth quarter scoring 21 points. The Vikings quarterback Jack Prka went 33-of-42 for 351 yds, three touchdowns, and one interception. Brennan Crawford was his main target with eight receptions for 154 yards. Gunner Giulio caught two of Prka’s three touchdown passes. On defense, Colbey Nosworth had a 76 yard pick six.

Post Falls, Lewis and Clark- POSTPONED to October 5 at 1 p.m.at Joe Albi Stadium



