WASHINGTON PREP FOOTBALL

Asotin 10, Liberty 6

Chewelah 42, Northwest Christian 6

Clarkston 34, East Valley 7 (highlights in video)- This game was never close as Clarkston jumped out to a 34-0 lead after three quarters. Steve Baiye caught two touchdown passes in the win.

Colton 68, Touchet 26

Colville 49, Medical Lake 8

Deer Park 23, Freeman 0- Deer Park remained undefeated with a win over Freeman. You can get a better look of Deer Park's head coach Keith Stamps in this week's Coach'd Up video below.

Ferris 20, Lewis and Clark 14

Gonzaga Prep 28, Central Valley 21

Kennewick 19, Richland 14

Odessa 92, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 6 (highlights in video)- Odessa made sure they made a statement in the rematch of last year's state championship in two ways. They brought the state title trophy to the game and they got up 40-6 by the end of the first quarter. Then proceeded to put up a total of 92. Marcus King had five total touchdowns for Odessa.

Omak 41, Chelan 17

Oroville 41, Kettle Falls 0

Pomeroy 66, Sunnyside Christian 18

Pullman 13, Othello 7

Reardan 23, Colfax 22

Riverside 28, Newport 14

Shadle Park 42, Rogers 6

Southridge 21, Moses Lake 17

Tekoa/Rosalia 62, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 20

West Valley 33, Cheney 27

Part two of 2 the Turf

IDAHO PREP FOOTBALL

Bonners Ferry 31, Priest River 0

Coeur d'Alene 55, Post Falls 14

Lake City 52, Lewiston 28

Moscow 27, Lakeland 14

Orofino 47, St. Maries 8

Sandpoint 56, Evergreen (Seattle), Wash. 6

Timberlake 48, Kellogg 6

We mic'd up Deer Park's Keith Stamps for their game against Freeman.