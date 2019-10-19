WASHINGTON PREP FOOTBALL

Chewelah 50, Kettle Falls 6

Clarkston 36, Cheney 13 (highlights in video)- Clarkston held a commanding 30-0 lead going into the fourth quarter. Eddie Berglund ran for two touchdowns in the Bantams win.

Colfax 39, Asotin 7 (highlights in video)- Colfax used a strong second half outscoring Asotin 25-0 to put the game away, Layne Gingerich threw for 136 yards and had two touchdowns in the win.

Colville 55, Newport 13

Davenport 49, Brewster 16

Freeman 33, Lakeside 21 (highlights in video)- Scotties quarterback Jace Phelan had three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the win. Freeman jumped out to a 20-2 lead with a couple of fourth down stops and a 59 yard touchdown pass from Phelan to Tyler Balkenbush,

Liberty 21, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0 (highlights in video)

Manson 20, Oroville 15

Mead 35, Central Valley 19 (highlights in video)- Central Valley cut Mead’s lead to 21-19 in the fourth quarter, but the Panthers responded with a touchdown drive and a pick six to run away with the game. Kaveh Abghari caught three touchdown passes including a 75 yarder from quarterback Ryan Blair, who threw for four touchdowns overall and 259 yards. CV QB Matt Gabbert also had 315 yards in the contest. Mead’s Calvin Ward had the game sealing pick six.

Omak 50, Reardan 0

Pomeroy 62, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 6 (highlights in video)- Trent Gwinn rushed for 245 yards, and four touchdowns. Three of those touchdowns were on the ground and he also had a catch for a score in Pomeroy's win.

Pullman 28, West Valley 27 (highlights in video)- West Valley tried to go for a two point conversion to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but the attempt failed. Henry Perkins had a rushing and receiving touchdown for Pullman.

Riverside 61, Medical Lake 14

Shadle Park 43, North Central 6 (highlights in video)- Shadle Park led this game wire to wire and only let North Central score in the fourth quarter. Logan Doyle had two touchdowns on the ground and threw for another one.

University 19, Lewis and Clark 18 (Coach'd Up)- LC led 12-6 headed in to the locker room, but University scored two touchdowns and a two point conversion in the fourth quarter to get the win. University quarterback Elijah Morse had 80 yards on the ground and went 11-of-19 for 101 yards passing. We Coach’d Up LC Head Coach David Hughes for this game.

Wellpinit 74, Columbia 40 (highlights in the video)- Wellpinit had a 32-0 lead by the first quarter and had 62 points by halftime. Smokey Abrahamson ran for 224 yards and had four touchdowns in the win.

Part two of 2 the Turf highlights

IDAHO PREP FOOTBALL

Coeur d'Alene 45, Lake City 0 (highlights in video)

Grangeville 37, Orofino 0

Pocatello 42, Preston 26

Post Falls 41, Lewiston 40 (highlights in video)- Post Falls and Lewiston battled back and forth as the Trojans came out on top with a last second touchdown.

Sandpoint 48, Lakeland 20 (highlights in video)- Sandpoint went up 30-6 over Lakeland and held off a comeback as the Hawks scored 13 unanswered in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Cox showed out for the Bulldogs as he had three touchdowns, including the final two of the game.

Timberlake 55, Priest River 0 (highlights in video)- Timberlake scored 21 points in both the first and second quarters to blow out Priest River. Quarterback Joey Follini threw for three touchdowns while Louis Powell rushed for another two, including a 57 yarder.

This week's Coach'd Up is with Lewis and Clark head coach Dave Hughes.

