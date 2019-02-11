WASHINGTON PREP FOOTBALL
Asotin 14, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13
Central Valley 51, University 0 (highlights in video)
Cheney 17, Pullman 9 (highlights in video)
Chewelah 35, Davenport 15 (highlights in video)
Clarkston 35, Columbia River 20
Colville 49, Freeman 33 (highlights in video)
Deer Park 62, Medical Lake 12 (highlights in video)
Eastmont 66, Moses Lake 21
Liberty 61, Reardan 13 (highlights in video)
Mead 21, Ferris 16 (highlights in video)
Mt. Spokane 42, Shadle Park 8 (highlights in video)
Odessa 66, Wilbur-Creston 8
Omak 41, Okanogan 13
Pomeroy 62, Colton 0
Riverside 28, Chelan 21 (highlights in video)
Springdale 42, Wellpinit 34
West Valley 55, East Valley 6 (highlights in video)
Part two of 2 the Turf
IDAHO PREP FOOTBALL
Blackfoot 40, Sandpoint 6
Middleton 13, Moscow 3
Mountain View 58, Lake City 0
Teton 33, Kellogg 8
Timberline 19, Post Falls 7 (highlights in video)
Coach'd Up with Central Valley's Ryan Butner