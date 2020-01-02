WASHINGTON BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 75, Inchelium 32

Central Valley 77, Mead 47 (highlights in video)- The Bears ended the first quarter on a 23-2 run and never looked back. Noah Sanders scored 15 points to lead Central Valley in the win.

Clarkston 67, Pullman 54 (highlights in video)- Tru Allen had 30 points as Clarkston advanced to 8-1 in league play. Gus Hagestad added 14 points and Trey Dreadfulwater had 13.

Columbia 47, Northport 37

Colville 86, Riverside 81

Davenport 62, Wilbur-Creston 43

Deer Park 52, Medical Lake 39 (highlights in video)- Dawson Youngblood scored 14 points for the Stags. Jobi Gelder added 11 points.

Ferris 64, Lewis and Clark 45

Freeman 67, Lakeside 50

Garfield-Palouse 63, Touchet 13

Kettle Falls 64, Chewelah 59

Liberty 68, Reardan 61

Mt. Rainier 72, Kennedy 50

Mt. Spokane 61, North Central 26

Odessa 74, Selkirk 38

Okanogan 63, Omak 61

Prescott 71, Pomeroy 53

St. George's 72, Northwest Christian 55 (highlights in video)- The Dragons used a strong first and third quarter to pull away. Nick Watkins scored 26 points and led St. George's in scoring.

Tekoa/Rosalia 58, Asotin 54

West Valley 58, East Valley 38 (highlights in video)- The Eagles used their defense early to cause havoc against the Knights. Jayce Pakootas scored 14 points to lead West Valley.

2 the Hoop: January 31 part two

WASHINGTON GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Central Valley 64, Mead 46 (highlights in video)- This was a close game in the third quarter, but Central Valley pulled away with a 16-2 run in large part to its defense. Grace Geldien scored 14 points to lead the Bears in the win.

Clarkston 62, Pullman 22 (highlights in video)- Clarkston went on a 16-2 run to open the third and slam the door on Pullman. Ashlyn Wallace had 15 points.

Colton 65, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 51

East Valley 59, West Valley 54 (highlights in video)- The Eagles found themselves down 10 points in the third quarter, but cut it to three in the fourth quarter. The Knights responded though and eventually won. Mataya Green dropped 25 points in this game.

Freeman 65, Lakeside 28

Garfield-Palouse 41, Touchet 25

Inchelium 68, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 43

Lewis and Clark 48, Ferris 40

Liberty 72, Reardan 35

Medical Lake 47, Deer Park 44 (highlights in video)- Emily Munson banked in a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Medical Lake the win. Jaycee Oliver had 12 points for the Cardinals.

Moses Lake 54, Eastmont 20

Mt. Spokane 64, North Central 13

Odessa 47, Selkirk 35

Okanogan 52, Omak 48

Shadle Park 72, Rogers 37

St. George's 56, Northwest Christian 37 (highlights in video)- The Dragons put this game away early as they led by 16 at halftime. Annika Bergquist had 13 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in the win.

Wellpinit 73, Cusick 9

Inside the Huddle: January 31

IDAHO BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Post Falls 77, Lewiston 48 (highlights in video)- Lewiston won the last match up between these two teams by three points. Post Falls came out with revenge on their minds though, and raced out to a 40-21 lead by halftime.

IDAHO GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Post Falls 71, Lewiston 46 (highlights in video)