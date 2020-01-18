WASHINGTON BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 66, Republic 19

Central Valley 73, Shadle Park 35 (highlights in video)- The Bears led by 30 at halftime. Dylan Darling and Gavin Gilstrap each had 13 points for Central Valley in the win.

Colfax 71, Tekoa/Rosalia 47

Deer Park 71, Lakeside 69

East Valley 57, West Valley 54 (highlights in video)- Tyrell Brown had 22 points to lead East Valley. Blaine Vasicek had 23 points for West Valley.

Gonzaga Prep 69, North Central 35 (highlights in video)- The Bullpups led 38-19 at halftime. Liam Lloyd led the team with 16 points.

Liberty 79, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 63 (highlights in video)- The Lancers were led by Tayshawn Colvin and his 17 points. Austin Thompson was Lind-Ritzville/Sprague's leading scorer with 14 points.

Medical Lake 51, Freeman 50 (highlights in video)- Jordan Petersen hit a three-pointer for the win, falling out of bounds, as time expired. Nicholas Mason scored 15 points for the Cardinals.

Mt. Spokane 64, Mead 48 (highlights in video)- Tyson Degenhart led the way for the Wildcats with 28 points. Jojo Anderson added 14 points.

Oakesdale 46, Garfield-Palouse 44

Odessa 82, Cusick 55

Pullman 55, Clarkston 50 (highlights in video)- Ethan Kramer scored 11 points to lead the Greyhounds. Trey Dreadfulwater had 16 points for the Bantams.

University 74, Rogers 47

Wellpinit 71, Northport 33

WASHINGTON GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 61, Republic 25

Central Valley 62, Shadle Park 28 (highlights in video)- The Bears got up 22-1 by the end of the first quarter. MJ Bruno led the way with 15 points.

Clarkston 76, Pullman 32 (highlights in video)- Ashlyn Wallace dropped 20 points for the Bantams. Meghan McSweeney scored 11 points for the Greyhounds.

Deer Park 57, Lakeside 33

Freeman 42, Medical Lake 31 (highlights in video)- Anna Chisholm had nine points in the Scotties' win. Lexie Redell had 11 for Medical Lake.

Gonzaga Prep 56, North Central 27 (highlights in video)- Lakin Gardner had 14 points and Sinata Byrd scored 11 points in the Gonzaga Prep win. The game was tied 10-10 in the second quarter. The Bullpups then ended the first half on a 13-2 run and never looked back.

Liberty 45, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 37 (highlights in video)- Maisie Burnham had 15 points in the Lancers' win including a put back as the buzzer sounded in the third. Kendyl Fletcher added 14 more for Liberty. Janaye Wilkie had 12 points for Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.

Mt. Spokane 59, Mead 35 (highlights in video)- Emma Main scored 25 points for the Wildcats. Alyssa Barnufsky lead all Mead scorers with 10 points.

Oakesdale 38, Garfield-Palouse 21

Odessa 63, Cusick 21

Selkirk 42, Columbia 16

University 79, Rogers 26

Wellpinit 81, Northport 51

West Valley 52, East Valley 50 (highlights in video)- Hailey Marlow had the go-ahead basket with 10 seconds to go for East Valley. She finished with 19 points in the win.

IDAHO BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Lewiston 64, Coeur d'Alene 52 (highlights in video)

Post Falls 66, Lake City 37 (highlights in video)

IDAHO GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Coeur d'Alene 75, Lewiston 50 (highlights in video)

Lake City 46, Post Falls 33 (highlights in video)

Sandpoint 55, Lakeland 43

