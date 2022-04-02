16-year-old former Chewelah resident Anna Davis wins 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur

Davis has spent her summers in Chewelah since she was a kid.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Anna Davis, who has spent her summers in Chewelah since she was a kid, won the 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur on Saturday finishing the tournament 1-under-par.

Davis rallied on the final day with 69 strokes (-3) and finishing the tournament with a total of 215 shots. She beat out Ingrid Lindbland and Latanna Stone, who both finished with 216.

Davis, who is 16-years-old, set a record at Chewelah Golf and Country Club when she was 11-years-old shooting 2-under-par from the red tees in 2017, according to The Spokesman-Review. Davis also won the Washington Junior Golf Association's state tournament for her age group in 2020 and was named the 2018 Player of the Year for her age range, according to her profile on the WJGA's website.

She has grown up in San Diego, but spent her summers in Chewelah with family throughout her childhood.

A winning embrace 🤗



Fellow #ANWAgolf participants congratulate Anna Davis on her hard-earned victory! pic.twitter.com/9cWNW7m5oG — Augusta National Women's Amateur (@anwagolf) April 2, 2022

Davis and her twin brother, Billy, made their names known in the Inland Northwest in 2019 beating several pros and amateurs at the Rosauers Open Invitational when they were 13-years-old.

They both began hitting with plastic clubs when they could walk and began playing in tournaments around five or six.

"It was pretty much just for fun. We were both like, 'Let's see how well we can do,'" said Anna of playing in the Rosauers Open three years ago, in which she made both cuts against adults and finished at par on the weekend.