WildLanterns is back at Woodland Park Zoo

The immersive experience will wow guests of all ages. Sponsored by Woodland Park Zoo.

SEATTLE — Explore the Woodland Park Zoo like never before with a lantern festival unlike any in the Northwest.

WildLanterns is back for the second year! Hundreds of thousands of colorful LED (energy efficient) lights will illuminate the trees and landscapes throughout Discovery Loop. It serves as the perfect photo opportunity to capture holiday memories with families and friends.

“Everything is different, we don’t have any lanterns that are repetitive from last year,” said Leilani Balais from Woodland Park Zoo.

The immersive experience features large-scale animal and nature scape lanterns representing wild places from around the globe.

“Today I learn about a lot of animals, this is a good way to start your fun Christmas,” said 10-year-old Victor Pernia.

This year, guests will enjoy a special live traditional Chinese art performance featuring folk dances, Kung Fu, lion dances and more.

“My favorite thing was the girl dancing with the dress, she was dancing super beautiful like a princess,” said 6-year-old Anabela Pernia.

While you're there, guests are also invited to meet and mingle with your favorite ambassador animals.