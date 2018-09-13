The young orca known as J50 remains missing and presumed dead, according to Ken Balcomb, founding director of the Center for Whale Research (CWR).

"Her last known sighting was Friday, September 7 by our colleagues at NOAA, SeaDoc, and others. The Center for Whale Research has had a vessel on the water looking for J50 for the past three days. We have seen all the other members of her family during these outings," CWR said in a statement.

The 3-year-old Southern Resident killer whale was last seen emaciated, despite attempts to save her.

Southern Resident killer whales are facing several challenges, including a lack of prey, pollution, and boat noise. The Southern Resident population dwindled from 98 in 1995 to 75 in mid-June. The survival of J50 is critical to, with the number of orcas able to reproduce declining.

J50 was diagnosed with "peanut head," which is a severe loss of fat behind her head. No one could pinpoint her exact ailment, but the majority of whales with that condition do not survive.

J50's passing would be the second known death within the local orca population in only a few months. Earlier in the summer, A 20-year-old whale known as J35 carried her dead calf for weeks. That was around the same time attention was turned to J50.

© 2018 KING