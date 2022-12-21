Top 10 news stories in Spokane, Inland Northwest for 2022

Several stories put the Inland Northwest in a national spotlight in 2022 including homelessness in Spokane, hate group arrests, and the murders of four students.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's been a busy news year in Spokane and the Inland Northwest, with stories that will have an impact into the new year.

Here is a look at the Top 10 local news stories of 2022. The list is based on digital views of articles and videos on KREM.com, KREM 2+, YouTube and other digital channels.

Mystery surrounded a bike found sitting on the top of a concrete pillar, in the middle of the river by the Sandifur Memorial Bridge near Browne's Addition.

Many theories have surged among people walking on the Centennial Trail about how the bike got up there. But the mystery has yet to be solved.

One of the biggest stories both nationally and here in the Inland Northwest was the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Washington and Idaho took different paths following the Supreme Court decision. Washington strengthened its access to abortion, while Idaho enacted laws to ban it.

The University of Idaho found itself at the center of the national debate after the school sent guidance to its employees, saying that based on state law, they should no longer offer birth control for students.

A five-year-old girl diagnosed with terminal cancer wanted to spend her final days at home with her family. When she couldn't get a flight back to Spokane, the local community stepped up to help fulfill her final wish.

A strong storm cell that moved through the Spokane area on the night of May 6 brought heavy rain, winds, thunder and lightning, and two tornadoes.

The tornadoes touched down between 7:00 p.m. and 7:25 p.m. in the Spokane area. The tornadoes flipped over a boat trailer and knocked down trees and fences.

This spring, The Quilting Bee in Spokane Valley was selected as one of the top 10 quilt shops in the country by Quilt Sampler magazine. After KREM 2 News aired a story about the shop, it quickly went viral.

The Quilting Bee is a haven for local quilters, bringing joy and fostering community. Quilting Bee owner Treasure Auble said the community is what makes the store stand out on the national stage.

"I think providing the place to actually come and be a community and create and inspire each other, that's what we're doing," Auble said. "It's not about us, it's about the community and about the customers. They make the Quilting Bee. It's a community store. It's all about them."

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee lifted the indoor mask mandate for most indoor settings on March 12.

Snow is not uncommon in the Inland Northwest, but this fall and early winter have seen near-record-setting snowfall. The biggest dump fo snow came on November 30, forcing schools to close and causing a lot of trouble on the roads.

For the past year, the City of Spokane, Spokane County, and the state of Washington have been at odds over 'Camp Hope,' a homeless camp set up along I-90.

All sides can agree that residents of the camp need better housing options, but there has been major disagreement over how we get there.

On Saturday, June 11 police stopped a U-haul in downtown Coeur d'Alene and arrested 31 people who were found inside. Police said the people arrested have ties to a white nationalist hate group, Patriot Front.

Police were alerted to the group when a concerned person called police to report seeing the group loading into a U-haul The group had masks and shields and police said the caller told them it "looked like a little army."

Moscow Police made a shocking discovery on November 13 when four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death inside a home.

As police continue to investigate, the Inland Northwest has gathered to remember Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

Police have not publicly identified any suspects but have received and followed up on countless tips.