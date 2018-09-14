PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University's student newspaper, The Daily Evergreen, published a statement written by Cougar Athletic Fund assistant director Jason Gesser Thursday night after the newspaper published reports of sexual misconduct allegations against Gesser.

The Daily Evergreen cited public records of sexual harassment and misconduct against Gesser dating back to 2014. The newspaper reported that he was the subject of an internal investigation earlier this year following a complaint.

In the letter to the editor, Gesser wrote that he was "very disheartened to read the story published in the Evergreen stemming from rumors and unfounded accusations regarding my professional conduct."

In the letter, Gesser wrote that the allegations were false.

Washington State University President Kirk Schulz and Director of Athletics Pat Chun released a statement on Thursday dismissing the allegations and the university said there was "no violation of Washington State University policy."

In the letter, Gesser cited the university's investigation.

"The non-story published by the Evergreen addresses accusations that were fully investigated by the University and found to be without merit," wrote Gesser.

The highlights of the initial report by The Daily Evergreen included allegations that Gesser had a sexual relationship with an intern, he used WSU funds to fly a member of the media to a fundraising event, a former intern who worked under Gesser claimed he sent her flirtatious text messages and athletics staff members and donors expressed frustration with his behavior.

