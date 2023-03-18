WSP trooper stable after medical emergency while on duty

According to the Washington State Patrol, the trooper was on duty in the Spokane Valley area Saturday when he lost consciousness.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper is in stable condition after suffering a medical issue while on patrol in the Spokane Valley area.

According to WSP, the trooper was on duty in the area of E. Trent Avenue and N. Evergreen Road in Spokane Valley on Saturday morning when he lost consciousness.

He was taken to a local hospital where he's undergoing medical tests.

The trooper's reported to be conscious and in stable condition, according to officials.

Officials said it's still unknown what lead to the cause of the medical issue.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

