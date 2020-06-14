SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A Washington state trooper was injured early Sunday morning when a semi-truck driver crashed into his patrol car on eastbound I-90 in Spokane.

According to the Washington State patrol, the truck was traveling eastbound on I-90 when the driver drifted into the the right shoulder hitting the patrol car.

The trooper was sent to the hospital and is being treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

According to WSP, drugs or alcohol did not play a role in the accident.

