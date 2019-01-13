SEATTLE — Transportation officials urged the public to stay off the now-closed Alaskan Way Viaduct after dozens of people walked and biked the structure Saturday, citing safety concerns.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the area is an active construction zone and they were particularly concerned about safety near ledges. Crews already started to remove the structure this weekend, demolishing the southern ramp to the viaduct to make way for construction work on a new intersection at South Dearborn Street and First Avenue.

David Sowers, deputy program administrator for the viaduct replacement program, said Sunday that if people ignored the road closed signage and trespassed on the roadway, they could find themselves answering to Seattle Police.

“The plan is if people do ignore the trespassing signs and get up on the viaduct, our crews will call the police, and police will escort people off,” Sowers said.

WSDOT said it has crews at the main portals to the viaduct, including Seneca and Columbia Streets and Western and Elliott Avenues, along with fencing.

If you’re trying to get close to the viaduct to take a souvenir piece, WSDOT urged you to wait. Small pieces of the demolished structure will be available for the public to take at a celebration for the new tunnel on February 2-3.

“Wait until February 2nd, and everybody will get a piece,” Sowers said.

The rest of the structure will be demolished beginning about a week after the tunnel opens. Those pieces will be rubblized and used to backfill the Battery Street Tunnel.

The Seattle viaduct closed for good Friday, but it will be about three weeks until the new tunnel under downtown Seattle opens. Until then, traffic is expected to worsen as drivers shift travel patterns. Commuters are urged to work from home, flex their schedules, take public transit, or try a vanpool or carpool.

