SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol Officers responded to a car crash today around 7:00 p.m. where one car was driving the wrong way on U.S highway 395.

The driver was going northbound and crashed into one vehicle where two children were inside and one was trasported via life flight, according to patrol officers.

The roads are fully blocked as of right now. No word yet on when they will be opened.

