Air quality expected to worsen over the weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — Be prepared for worsening air quality conditions. The smoke over the past few days has been concentrated in central Washington near the Cascades. As of right now, easterly winds are keeping the smoke in western Oregon, with the air quality in the hazardous rage for several cities.
Thursday night into Friday winds are expected to shift from east to southwest. Spokane and eastern Washington will be on alert for hazy to smoky skies and reductions in air quality. Lingering smoke and haze from wildfires will continue to impact central Washington and north Idaho. Reduced wind speeds and changing directions will be the biggest factor in diminishing air quality over the weekend. It's unsure just how bad it might be, so keep your A/C and filtration units fresh heading into the weekend.
According to the National Weather Service the winds shifting to the southwest is good news for fire fighting efforts but the smoke will be headed our way. The Inland Northwest will begin to see an increase in widespread haze and smoke starting Thursday night and it will most likely stick around for the weekend.