Air quality expected to worsen over the weekend

A shift in winds on Friday will push considerable amounts of smoke into eastern WA and north ID

SPOKANE, Wash. — Be prepared for worsening air quality conditions. The smoke over the past few days has been concentrated in central Washington near the Cascades. As of right now, easterly winds are keeping the smoke in western Oregon, with the air quality in the hazardous rage for several cities.

Thursday night into Friday winds are expected to shift from east to southwest. Spokane and eastern Washington will be on alert for hazy to smoky skies and reductions in air quality. Lingering smoke and haze from wildfires will continue to impact central Washington and north Idaho. Reduced wind speeds and changing directions will be the biggest factor in diminishing air quality over the weekend. It's unsure just how bad it might be, so keep your A/C and filtration units fresh heading into the weekend.