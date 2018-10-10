Police escorted a woman off a plane Tuesday after she brought an unexpected furry friend on a Frontier Airlines flight from Orlando to Cleveland – a squirrel.

The woman informed Frontier Airlines she was taking an "emotional support animal" on the flight from Florida when she made her reservation, according to the Associated Press. However, she did not say the animal was a squirrel. The airline said they called Orlando police after they asked the woman to leave the plane with the animal and she refused.

"Rodents, including squirrels, are not allowed on Frontier flights. The passenger was advised of the policy and was asked to deplane," said Jonathan Freed. director of corporate communications at Frontier Airlines. "When she refused to deplane, Orlando Police were called and everyone was deplaned so police could deal with the passenger. Police eventually escorted the passenger off the aircraft and returned her to the main terminal."

The incident delayed the flight by approximately two hours, according to the AP.

This incident comes after multiple airlines have tightened restrictions on emotional support animals during flights. Delta Airlines announced in January that customers must provide 48 hours advance notice and submit three forms to bring an animal on board. United Airlines, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines have all adopted their own policies on support animals in the last year, citing a sharp increase in the number of "comfort" pets on flights. In the past, flyers could present documentation at the airport.

Delta Airlines also banned "pit bull type dogs" as either comfort or service animals on flights after several workers were bitten this year, according to the airline.

Julia Papesch, a graduate student at Florida State University, tweeted a video of the woman being wheeled off of the flight.

Many were also puzzled by the incident on social media.

I have heard it all now. "Emotional support" squirrels? SMH... https://t.co/63iDwfBtrb — Breck Worsham 🇺🇸 (@RebekahWorsham) October 10, 2018

Since you don’t mention his removal, I assume the squirrel landed safely and made his connecting flight. — Christine (@nycradiogirl) October 10, 2018

