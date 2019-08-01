WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY issued for Spokane, Coeur d'Alene areas and northward from 1 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The Inland Northwest's next batch of wintry weather will feature all types of precipitation: snow, freezing rain, sleet, and rain. For Spokane and Coeur d'Alene, any bad weather would occur during the afternoon or evening hours Tuesday before temperatures rise above freezing and switch to rain by Wednesday morning thus mitigating any major travel concerns.

Higher elevations to the north of Spokane and in the Idaho Panhandle will receive more snow and for a longer duration of the event.



SNOW TOTALS: Less than 1" expected for Spokane and Coeur d'Alene.

1-3" in northeastern Washington locations near Deer Park, Chewelah, Colville, and Newport.

ICE/FREEZING RAIN: A light glaze of ice and freezing rain no more than 1/10" possible along the I-90 corridor and northward.



WINDS: Northeast up to 15 mph.



TRAVEL: Poor travel conditions are expected in all locations during any snow and especially if freezing rain accumulates. conditions should improve as temperatures warm above freezing Wednesday morning. Those with travel interests through higher elevations or passes should remain cautious through the day Wednesday.

