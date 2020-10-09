Wildfire evacuees find temporary relief from the Brewster community

The city has been spared from damage but right down the street in Bridgeport, the same thing can’t be said and several structures were destroyed.

Massive fires have impacted thousands of people over the last few days throughout Washington.

Evacuations have displaced many of them but as they contemplate their next moves, it’s been the community who’s stepped up to provide them with a helping hand.

“So we literally put ourselves in their situation and without hesitation, we know that it’s the right thing to do,” explained volunteer organizer Sandra Zamudio.

While firefighters work to get all of the flames controlled. The schools in Brewster have turned into a small town.

The city has been spared from damage but right down the street in Bridgeport, the same thing can’t be said and several structures were destroyed.

Zamudio and her team of family and friends have set up in Brewster for all things donations.

They’re passing out blankets and food. Any supplies to help evacuees get through this difficult time.

“We got up at six, we showed up down here, and immediately people started to show up to deliver and donate water,” said Rebecca Terrones who works for the Brewster School District.

Today alone the group of friendly soldiers has passed out more than 1,000 meals.

Many of the people who evacuated speak Spanish. Because of that, their bilingual skills have put them in a position to understand what they may be going through with efficient communication.

“Even though it’s Bridgeport that’s really affected, we’re still one and these kids go to our schools,” Terrones said. “We see them in town daily and there’s no way we can leave them by themselves.”

Right across the street is a shelter run by the Red Cross. They’re inside of the high school where 91 people are currently using the gym as a place to sleep.

They distribute meals as well and direct many of the donations back to Sandra and Rebecca's way.

“Just seeing the appreciation in their face and in their eyes when they tell us thank you. That’s worth everything,” expressed Zamudio.