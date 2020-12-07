Wildfire burning near Old Vantage Highway in Grant County

Crews are responding to a 20-acre wildfire near Old Vantage Highway.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office is responding to a wildfire along Old Vantage Highway, southwest of George.

As of 11 p.m. on July 11th, the fire has spread to about 15-20 acres. It is in an area of heavy sage brush and is being pushed by the wind.

The fire near Old Vantage Hwy is 15-20 acres in heavy sage brush and is wind driven. No structures lost. May impact travel on I-90 near MP143 Silica Road. The area is not densely populated and has been area of wildfires in prior years. @wspd6pio @WSDOT_East pic.twitter.com/abRoulhYys — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) July 12, 2020

GCS is asking all campers and climbers to evacuate the area now. It is being considered a Level 1 evacuation as of around 11 p.m., July 11th.

It is unknown how many campers or climbers may be in the area, according to the Sheriff's Office. The area is not densely populated and has been an area of wildfire in prior years.

The wildfire is not impacting the Town of Vantage which is further south.

In a press release, GCS says the fire is being considered severe.

So far, no other locations except for Old Vantage Highway are at risk.