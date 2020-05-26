PORTLAND, Ore. — June 4 marks 10 years since Kyron Horman disappeared. He was last seen at Skyline School in Northwest Portland. He was in second grade when he vanished and he has never been found.

The boy's disappearance prompted the largest search-and-rescue operation in Oregon history.

MISSING 10 YEARS: MORE KYRON HORMAN COVERAGE

Kyron's stepmother, Terri Horman brought him to school on June 4, 2010 for a science fair. The 7-year old was later reported missing after he didn't make it home.

Terri Horman has denied being involved in Kyron's disappearance. There have been no arrests in the case.

RELATED: Multiple witnesses allegedly saw Kyron Horman leave school with stepmom, author writes

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the case remains open and active.

"Kyron Horman's disappearance continues to have a profound impact on our community. We remain just as dedicated to this investigation as we did 10 years ago," a sheriff's office spokesperson wrote in a statement.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Kyron being found.

WATCH: MISSING 10 YEARS: Kyron Horman | YouTube playlist

RELATED: Parents of missing Kyron Horman desperate for answers, 10 years after boy's disappearance