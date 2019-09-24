SEATTLE — With the double-decker Alaskan Way viaduct now demolished, redevelopment plans for the 20 acres of open space can kick into high gear. Seattle's Office of the Waterfront has laid out plans for the redesign, including new parks, concert space and a remodeled aquarium.

Seattle's Office of the Waterfront laid out plans for the next 3-4 years of redevelopment, estimated at nearly $750 million.

Plans include a new concert location at Pier 62, where construction is now well underway and expected to open in early 2020. New parks are also along the way, including the new surface roadway which will move from where it is now up along the waterfront, to a bit to the east allowing for more pedestrian access.

City of Seattle

An expanded Seattle Aquarium and a new Oceans pavilion are also planned, which will be built across from the location of the current Alaskan Way from long standing aquarium piers. The aquarium will remain open during construction.

City of Seattle

The goal is to have the expansion ready for the public in the 2023-2024 time frame.

The photo gallery bellow includes pictures of what the waterfront is expected to look like.