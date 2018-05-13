KELSO, Wash. -- Two firefighters from Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue flew to Hawaii to help battle the Kilauea volcano eruption.

There is, obviously, no machine that can stop the lava, so firefighters from our region are there to help get people safely out of its path. Fire Chief Dave LaFave and Battalion Chief Joe Tone flew over Sunday afternoon to serve as Deputy Incident Commander and Deputy Incident Operations within the Incident Management Team (IMT).

“It is incredible power, you know, it's a big blob as it's rolling down the road,” explained Tone. “When it's shooting out of the ground, it's loud, unpredictable, it could be going five feet high, 10 feet high, or 200 feet high.”

Tone said it is eerie to see a road open up and watch as stuff starts pouring out. Tone has battled a lot of fires, but said nothing compares to this.

“There's no rhyme or reason to where it goes and where it flows,” Tone said. “It flows uphill. It's not like traditional, you know, pour water on the ground and it's going to go downhill. The stuff will move to the side and it doesn't matter what's in front of it. It's wild. It’s crazy to watch."

The national park around the volcano closed indefinitely Thursday night. Tone said the big focus is sulfur dioxide and how it is impacting people’s health. Ash fall-out could impact not only the air quality, but people’s ability to get around.

“There's some fear, some nervousness, as to what's going to continue to happen,” Tone said. “When's it going to stop? Where's it going to go?”

Firefighters said they are working around the clock to monitor the situation and create contingency plans if more evacuations need to happen. Fire Chief Dave LaFave and Battalion Chief Joe Tone will return home over the weekend.

