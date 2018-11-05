SPOKANE, Wash. – Surely this will be the last time we write about these fornicating bears!

The original mating bears featured in Downtown Spokane were unceremoniously removed from a billboard last week, but are now being restored to their original - er - glory? This time, they are on the side of a building on North Monroe Street.

The owner of The Great PNW, the company behind the billboard, said Thursday they never anticipated the city to react the way we did.

The bears are back and now they have a new addition.

“None of this was really planned, it’s just because I’m very childish,” Joel Barbour, the owner and designer of The Great PNW said. "“That blows my mind."

After the first billboard went up, peoples’ reactions ranged from telling us we had our minds in the gutter – for the record, Barbour said they made the billboard look like that on purpose before we even reported it – informing us that is not how bears actually mate, laughing, hand-wringing, and describing the entire incident as the most Spokane thing ever.

Thursday this week, a new billboard went up in the original downtown location featuring the same two bears, plus one new addition: a bear cub!

“…So here we are, and the circle of life is complete,” Barbour laughed.

Friday, the original bears mating billboard reappeared, this time on the side of the Kingsley and Scout building on North Monroe Street.

The Great PNW offices are right next door to the store, which carries some of their clothes.

Thursday, Barbour said all the extra publicity has helped them sell t-shirts featuring the mating bears; they have sold more than 700 of the shirts in one week.

This sign went up downtown Spokane. What do you think, funny or inappropriate? (Before you think we're reaching, the company said it was on purpose!) pic.twitter.com/06JpPhfupe — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) May 1, 2018

