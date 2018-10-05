SPOKANE, Wash. – Apparently it only takes a week for bear drawings to have a baby!

After the billboard featuring two bears mating over downtown Spokane was taken down, they are back this week and now they have a cub!

The Great PNW put up the billboard last week on Washington and 1st Ave for a full eight hours before the billboard company, Lamar, took it down.

The billboard immediately caught the eyes of people online, prompting jokes and local TV stations – cough cough, yours truly - to write up incredibly important articles about it.

“None of this was really planned, it’s just because I’m very childish,” Joel Barbour, the owner and designer of The Great PNW said.

Barbour explained his friend gave him the idea of following up the original billboard with the happy bear couple as new parents.

“Lamar [the billboard company] was like ‘we can get it up in like three days’ and so here we are, and the circle of life is complete,” he laughed.

Naturally, Barbour used the additional exposure to market t-shirts featuring the bears. He said they had sold 700 t-shirts of the bears fornicating in about a week, which is much more than they’ve ever seen before.

“That blows my mind,” he said. “We try to do cool designs and stuff, but nope…[they just want] some bears pounding in the woods.”

The Great PNW said they plan to hang the original fornicating bears billboard outside Kingsley and Scout and their main offices on Monroe Street on Friday and Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.

“So you can pick up your t-shirt and join the threesome,” Barbour joked.

“When two bears love each other very much...” The infamous Great PNW billboard has been replaced yet again, with a happy ending. Now the bears have a baby. pic.twitter.com/slgTt5oq6i — Evan Noorani (@KREM2Evan) May 10, 2018

