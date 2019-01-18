A woman facing up to six years behind bars for stabbing a man was proposed to in court by the victim, reports the Daily Mirror.

While in court, the victim also begged the judge to not jail her, saying they were arranging the date of their wedding.

The woman was reportedly on trial in Nizhnekamsk, Russia for using a knife to stab her partner at least 13 times. The victim escaped and received medical help.

While the woman pleaded guilty to the attack, she denied she wanted to kill her boyfriend. She says she was drunk at the time.

The case was adjourned for sentencing.