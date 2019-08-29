PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — A Priest River man who fled from cops last Thursday was arrested after lying naked in a stranger’s bed. But there is a catch: the homeowner is a retired Idaho State Police trooper.

Court records say that 30-year-old Keith Rabidue was going door-to-door at motel rooms at the Eagles Nest Motel, trying to gain entry. When authorities arrived, he ran into the lobby and then fled over a hill into a grassy wooded, area.

Rabidue continued to run from authorities for several hours, wearing nothing but shorts and holding a beer bottle, court records say. Officers also brought his mother to the area to see if she could help them apprehend Rabidue.

At one point, police were told that Rabidue was seen running across the baseball field behind Priest River Elementary School. Rabidue then ran from the school and into the backyard of a home.

Officers were later dispatched to a call of a person inside of a home in Priest River. The homeowner was armed with a 45-caliber pistol, court records say.

When authorities arrived, Rabidue was lying naked in a guest bedroom of the home, court records say. Police said it was clear that Rabidue was under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant, such as methamphetamine.

A woman told police that she Rabidue the day before the incident, acting strangely in a store and looking at himself in mirrors, according to court records. When she asked it she could help him, he left and stood outside.

According to court records, a young woman also told officers that Rabidue followed her out of the store, making her feel scared and uncomfortable.

Rabidue was also asked to leave the Eagle’s Nest Motel on that same day because he had damaged a room, court records said. He was then told to stop going into other rooms.

Rabidue was arrested without incident at the retired trooper’s home and charged with attempted unlawful entry and unlawful entry.

