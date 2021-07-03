‘We can change things’: Spokane activists march ahead of George Floyd trial

A group of protesters marched through downtown Spokane to show solidarity with victims of police brutality.

SPOKANE, Wash. — At one point last summer, there were protests almost every single day in response to the killing of George Floyd.

Spokane hosted several events that brought out thousands of people who marched downtown.

The message they were pushing for was continued this afternoon at the Pavilion.

“To be able to speak their name, that adds power,” explained Angel Tomeo Sam with the Spokane Bail Project. “That pulls down not just the moment that they were lost, but everything they were and everything they could have been.”

Today’s march was to show solidarity with victims of police brutality. The group filled with local activists and Spokane natives started at riverfront park.

Several speakers came forward while protesters made pit stops at different locations along their route.

“I use my voice because I think that we can change Spokane,” said Lacrecia Hill, president of Spectrum LGBTQIA2+ Center.

“I think that Spokane has the capacity and the resources to change the way that we respond to the humans in our community,” Hill continued.

As the George Floyd trial approaches, many protest attendees believe this is not a time to grow silent.

The final stop in the march was at the Black Lives Matter mural. A project that came about because of the events that took place last year.

Local artists involved in its creation were present and had a chance to reflect on its meaning.

“That’s the power of art,” shared Sarah Torres, an artist, and student that worked on the mural. "It’s making visual and making physical the hope and the drive of a community.