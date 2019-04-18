PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands will pay their respects to fallen Cowlitz County sheriff's deputy Justin DeRosier at a procession and memorial Wednesday.

DeRosier was shot on the night of April 13 while checking on a complaint about a motorhome blocking a driveway near Kalama. He died early in the morning of April 14. His suspected killer was shot and killed by police that same night.

Cowlitz County Deputy Sheriff Justin DeRosier was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 13, 2019.

Here's what we know about the memorial:

When

Wednesday, April 24, 1 p.m. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Where

Earle A. & Virginia H. Chiles Center at the University of Portland

Who can go?

The memorial will be open to the public.

Procession

The procession will begin at 10:20 a.m. at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. It will arrive at the Chiles Center at 11:20 a.m.

The sheriff's office will be posting updates on its Facebook page.

Here's a look at the procession route and expected traffic impact:

Parking

Parking is extremely limited and congestion is expected so attendees should plan ahead.

Offsite parking with security will be available at: Port of Portland - Terminal 2 located at 3556 NW Front Ave.

Round-trip shuttle service between Terminal 2 and the Chiles Center will be provided from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The shuttles will stop during the memorial and will resume when the memorial concludes. Shuttle service will end about two hours after the memorial.

Can I watch the service remotely?

Yes. There will be two venues sharing the broadcast of the memorial service.

Newlife Church at 2441 42nd Ave. in Longview

Kelso High School at 1904 Allen St.

School cancellation

The Kelso School District has canceled classes that day to allow students, teachers and staff to attend the memorial.

Memorial Fund

Cowlitz County and U.S. Bank have opened a donation account for the Deputy Justin Derosier Memorial Fund, which will be used to help cover memorial expenses. Remaining funds will go directly to the DeRosier family.

For anyone wishing to donate, the U.S. Bank account information is:

Account Name: Deputy Justin DeRosier Memorial Fund

Account Number: 153569437830

Routing Number: 125000105

Donations may also be completed in person at the Cowlitz County Administrative Building, or checks may be mailed to:

Cowlitz County

Attn: KayLee McKay

Administrative Building

207 Fourth Avenue North, Room 308

Kelso WA 98626

