PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands paid their respects to fallen Cowlitz County sheriff's deputy Justin DeRosier during a procession and memorial Wednesday.

DeRosier was shot on the night of April 13 while checking on a complaint about a motorhome blocking a driveway near Kalama. He died early in the morning of April 14. His suspected killer was shot and killed by police that same night.

A procession took DeRosier's body from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds to the Chiles Center at Portland State University.

Community members who weren't in Portland for the memorial filled Longview's New Life Church and Kelso High School to watch the simulcast. The Kelso School District canceled classes for the day to allow students, teachers and staff to attend the memorial services.

Cowlitz County and U.S. Bank have opened a donation account for the Deputy Justin Derosier Memorial Fund, which will be used to help cover memorial expenses. Remaining funds will go directly to the DeRosier family.

For anyone wishing to donate, the U.S. Bank account information is:

Account Name: Deputy Justin DeRosier Memorial Fund

Account Number: 153569437830

Routing Number: 125000105

Donations may also be completed in person at the Cowlitz County Administrative Building, or checks may be mailed to:

Cowlitz County

Attn: KayLee McKay

Administrative Building

207 Fourth Avenue North, Room 308

Kelso WA 98626

