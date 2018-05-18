SANTA FE, Texas – Federal and county officials tell KHOU 11 News multiple students were killed and an officer was wounded when a shooter opened fire inside Santa Fe High School.

The school is located about 30 miles southeast of Houston.

An assistant principal confirms the suspect, believed to be a student, is now in custody.

Multiple sources at the scene tell us there are least eight people dead. There are an unknown number of injuries.

Views from Air 11 show several ambulances, including a mass casualty ambulance, along with multiple Life Flight helicopters on the scene. Multiple victims have been transported to John Sealy Hospital in Galveston.

As of 9:45 a.m. law enforcement was still sweeping the campus for the possibility of improvised explosive devices.

Some students say they were evacuated down the street to a nearby auto shop as police surrounded the school. Many parents are now lining up to pick their kids up at the business. The school district says parents can also pick their kids up at the Alamo Gym on Highway 6.

Santa Fe ISD posted the following message on Facebook shortly after 9 a.m.:

SFISD District Response to SFHS Active Shooter

This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The situation is active, but has been contained. There have been confirmed injuries. Details will be released as we receive updated information. Law enforcement will continue to secure the building and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location. All other campuses are operating under their regular schedules.

At this time, students from the high school are being transported by SFISD transportation to the Alamo Gym located at 13306 Highway 6. Parents may reunite with their students at this location.

The district will continue to keep you updated as information is available. Safety and communication are our top priorities.

Federal officials believe the suspect in the shooting is a student. Witnesses say he started shooting in an art class at the campus.

Both the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office and the Galveston County Sheriff's Office say they are assisting, and witnesses say several DPS Troopers also responded.

The school is located at 16000 Highway 6, about 30 miles southeast of Houston.

