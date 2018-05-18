SANTA FE, Texas – Life Flight has responded to the high school in Santa Fe where there are reports of a shooter.

Watch KHOU 11 News live coverage above or tap here.

"This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The district has initiated a lockdown. We will send out additional information as soon as it is available," the school district posted on Facebook.

Both the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office and the Galveston County Sheriff's Office say they are assisting, and witnesses say several DPS Troopers also responded.

The school is located at 16000 Highway 6, about 30 miles southeast of Houston.

Some students say they were evacuated down the street to a nearby business as police surrounded the school.

There are unconfirmed reports police officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect and there are injuries at the scene.

No further information has been released. Check back for updates to this developing story and watch KHOU 11.

