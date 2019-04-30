SEATTLE — Hundreds are expected to march through downtown Seattle Wednesday as part of the 20th annual May Day March for Worker and Immigrant Rights.

The event, which is organized by immigrant rights organization El Comité and several labor groups, is focused on justice, equality and awareness.

A rally is slated to begin at Judkins Park at 12 p.m. Starting at 1 p.m., the march will wind through downtown Seattle to the U.S. District Courthouse at 700 Stewart Street. Another rally will continue at the courthouse until 7 p.m.

An immigrant and labor rights march is expected to begin at Judkins Park and end at the U.S. District Courthouse on May 1, 2019.

SDOT

About 650 people are expected to participate, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

The march is expected to disrupt traffic and public transit downtown. King County Metro routes 2, 11, 12, and 14 may be impacted, according to SDOT.