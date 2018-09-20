As first responders continue to work around the clock to help the Carolinas recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Florence, Ginger "Mama" Passarelli and a small team from Buckley, Washington are helping the recovery effort in their own way.

Since Monday, Passarelli and The Soup Ladies have provided the Craven County Emergency Operations Center staff with lunch and dinner. Residents of Craven County, North Carolina were among those hardest hit by the hurricane that made landfall last Friday.

"First responders didn't have anyone taking care of them, so I decided I want to do that," Passarelli said. "Taking care of first responders is my passion and mission. It's more than just food. It's caring for people who have no one else caring for them."

Passarelli, her daughter Beth, and team members Paula Andrew and Heidi Agun are tired from the effort as they work to feed as many people as possible during the recovery effort.

Though the hurricane that killed at least 37 people has now been downgraded to a tropical depression, the aftermath continues to cause problems. More than 300,000 are still without power in North Carolina. Nearly 20 rivers in the Carolinas are expected to flood this week due to the torrential rains from the hurricane. It could take up to two weeks for runoff from the storm to drain out.

RELATED: How you can help those impacted by the hurricane

"Just because much of the rainfall has stopped does not mean the danger has ended," the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, said Monday.

Officials warned that this could be the worst flooding in the state’s history. "Flooding has become catastrophic in some areas, and access to some communities will only be possible by boat into later this week," AccuWeather meteorologist Mike Doll said. "This is truly a life-threatening situation."

Passarelli and Beth plan to return to Washington Friday, while Andrew and Agun remain until Sunday.

© 2018 KING