Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board Officers distributed rideshare discount vouchers to local bartenders last week in an effort to encourage patrons to get a sober ride home.

“If your bartender cuts you off and hands you one of these cards, hopefully you’ll appreciate that and still leave a tip,” Captain Tom Dixon said.

The $10 Lyft credits for intoxicated individuals were given out to bars in some of Seattle's heavily concentrated nightlife areas, including Capitol Hill.

The discounted rideshare vouchers are part of the government's Holiday Impaired Driving Campaign, which seeks to cut down on incidents involving drunk or high drivers.

Several law enforcement agencies across the state have deployed extra DUI emphasis patrols through Jan. 2, 2020.

