BREMERTON, Wash. — After a paperwork error caused a decorated Iraq War Army veteran to experience years of "discrimination,” the Kitsap County native is receiving credit for his accomplishments.

George Aquiningoc, 37, of Bremerton returned home from Iraq in 2003. He struggled to cope with post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder. He began smoking marijuana to deal with the symptoms, and in 2005 that behavior ultimately led the Army to kick him out with a less-than-honorable discharge for misconduct, he said.

The soldier accepted his fate, agreeing it was time for him to leave the military. But when he received his discharge paperwork, he noticed there was a significant error on an important document that veterans need to prove to civilians and veterans groups that they served.

Instead of showing the nearly seven months he spent deployed to Iraq at age 21, the form showed Aquiningoc didn’t spend a single day oversees.

“It was pretty empty. It just basically showed that I spent time in the infantry, and that I had been awarded a few training badges, and that’s about it,” he said. “They probably just never updated the files.”

That mistake came as a shock for the combat veteran. While in Iraq, he says he saved an Iraqi child from a sniper’s gunfire and fought in several high-profile battles, including the 2003 firefight that killed Saddam Hussein’s sons, Odai and Quasi Hussein.

“I had a counselor one time ask me how much do I think about Iraq, and I told him, I probably think about Iraq 70 percent of the day, every day of my life,” he said.

Aquiningoc said he originally didn’t complain to Army officials about the error because he didn’t think the mistake would cause him trouble in his civilian life. He wasn't worried because he knew his “general" discharge status, which is one step below an “honorable" discharge, would still allow him to qualify for benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“But I wasn’t expecting civilians to find reasons to not help me,” he said.

He said people in the community, including representatives from local veterans groups, started paying close attention to that mistake on the form and his less-than-honorable discharge status. He said many people turned him away when he approached them about jobs and sought help.

“Civilians started pointing out things that were wrong with (the paperwork),” Aquiningoc said. “They thought I was falsifying documentation … that I was lying about all these combat experiences, and that you know, that basically I was defrauding the VA to get benefits.”

One Washington-based veterans group denied him access to a service dog. The group said Aquiningoc didn’t meet their qualifications due to his less-than-honorable discharge status and other aspects of his discharge forms, according to an August 2018 letter from that group, which Aquiningoc provided.

“I would describe it as discrimination. My buddy, he had said that, ‘You wore a necklace of shame for 15 years,’” Aquiningoc said.

Fed up with those years of shame, the soldier decided to appeal to the Army Board for Correction of Military Records. The highest level of administrative appeal within the Army, the board has the power to fix errors and injustices in military records.

Aquiningoc asked the board to consider awarding medals to himself and other members of his unit, who were not previously recognized for their accomplishments in combat.

In September of this year, about two years after he submitted his appeal, Aquiningoc opened an envelope with the board’s decision. In an emotional video, recorded by his wife, the veteran sobs when he finds out what’s inside.

The Army board upgraded his “general discharge" to an "honorable discharge.”

On top of that, they issued him six new awards. One of those awards includes a Valorous Unit Award, which was issued to his infantry unit for "extraordinary heroism in military operations" between March and July 2003. He also received a Meritorious Unit Commendation, an Iraq Campaign Medal with two bronze service stars, a Good Conduct Medal and an Army Commendation Medal for Valor.

A voided version of the form that left off his foreign service was also in the envelope. With it, a replacement form gave Aquinginoc credit for six months and 22 days that he deployed oversees.

“Now I have the ability to show family members and other people that this did happen — that it wasn’t just me exaggerating stories or talking in the back of the VFW bar about actions that never occurred. It signified and solidified my reality all in just a simple sentence,” he said.

After receiving the Army board's decision this fall, Aquingingoc signed up to become a veterans service officer for a Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter in Port Orchard.

He decided to volunteer, he said, because he wants to help fellow veterans fix their records, too.