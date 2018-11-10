Washington state’s Supreme Court ruled that the death penalty violates its Constitution.

The ruling Thursday makes Washington the latest state to do away with capital punishment. The justices said the “death penalty is invalid because it is imposed in an arbitrary and racially biased manner.” They ordered that people currently on death row have their sentences converted to life in prison.

Gov. Jay Inslee, a one-time supporter of capital punishment, had previously said no executions will take place while he’s in office.

"Today's decision by the state Supreme Court thankfully ends the death penalty in Washington," Gov. Inslee tweeted. "This is a hugely important moment in our pursuit for equal and fair application of justice."

The ruling was in the case of Allen Eugene Gregory, who was convicted of raping, robbing and killing Geneine Harshfield, a 43-year-old woman, in 1996.

His lawyers said the death penalty is arbitrarily applied and that it is not applied proportionally, as the state Constitution requires.

Opponents of the death penalty have fought to abolish it for years.

In July, Attorney General Bob Ferguson met with legislative leaders to discuss a survey of more than 600 voters which found that nearly 70 percent preferred an alternative to the death penalty. Of those, 46 percent chose "life in prison with no possibility of parole on requirement to work in prison and pay restitution to the victims" as a punishment."

State lawmakers pursued abolishing the death penalty - and came close - early this year.

Governor Jay Inslee had put a moratorium on the death penalty.

Not everyone agrees, however. Families of victims say they won't see justice served.

Lee Paden, the mother of Geneine Harshfield, said Gregory doesn't deserve to live. She called the justices "a bunch of dummies."

"This is awful," Kathleen O'Bert said after the ruling.

O'Bert's aunt was murdered by Cecil Davis, who received a life sentence without possibility of parole, but was sentenced to death row for another killing.

"We are not getting the justice we deserve."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2018 KING