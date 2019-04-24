A Washington state bill is headed back to the House after the state Senate voted to remove an amendment that gained national attention and sparked outrage by some nurses last week.

Senate Bill 1155 would require uninterrupted meal and rest breaks for nurses. On Wednesday, Senate lawmakers passed the bill without the amendment that would add an eight-hour limit on workdays for nurses.

The eight-hour mandate came to the legislation as an amendment offered by Sen. Maureen Walsh (R-Walla Walla). While on the floor, Walsh angered nurses by saying some may spend a lot of time playing cards in rural hospitals.

Walsh wanted an amendment that would exclude hospitals with fewer than 25 beds, saying she thought those nurses "probably play cards for a considerable amount of the day."

That sparked a petition demanding Walsh shadow a nurse on a 12-hour shift and well over a half million people signed on.

Walsh said this week that her comments were taken out of context but apologized and agreed to shadow a nurse.

If passed by the House, the bill would then head to Governor Inslee’s desk for a signature.