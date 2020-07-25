Real-time updates: Protesters march in Seattle Saturday against police brutality

A large group of demonstrators are marching through Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood and downtown to protest police brutality and demand defunding Seattle police.

SEATTLE — Protests are continuing in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest Saturday in response to the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed while in Minneapolis police custody in May.

Protesters are marching in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and also demanding to defund the Seattle Police Department by 50%.

Saturday's protests are also in response to the Trump Administration and the Department of Homeland Security sending federal agents to Seattle to be on standby to protect federal buildings. The federal agents arrived in Seattle Thursday evening.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Seattle leaders, such as Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best, have voiced opposition to the federal agents being in the city for fear it could escalate the protests.

Ahead of this weekend's protests, a federal judge Friday night temporarily blocked the Seattle City Council's controversial ban on tear gas, pepper spray and other crowd control measures from taking effect in Seattle this weekend.

The temporary restraining order clears the way for law enforcement to use crowd control measures during this weekend's protests should they be needed.

Saturday, July 25:

3:05 p.m. Protesters marching through Capitol Hill neighborhood

Hundreds of people gathered in Capitol Hill Saturday afternoon and started marching through the neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m.

The crowd has been chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "No justice, No peace" as they march through the neighborhood.

The crowd marched by the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, and the area formerly known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone.

The crowd is now marching towards Seattle's downtown.

Drivers should expect delays in Seattle during the protests and try to avoid the area if possible.

They are now making their way done Pike street. pic.twitter.com/2s3B81bE4v — Kaila Lafferty (@Kaila_KING5) July 25, 2020