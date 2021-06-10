Washington ranked among top three best places in U.S. for jobs

With unemployment still high nationally, a new study from WalletHub ranks Washington state third overall for best places to find a job.

WASHINGTON, USA — A study comparing all 50 states ranked Washington third overall in best places to find a job.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranks Washington No. 1 in highest monthly average starting salary and overall economic environment. WalletHub said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic the job-finding process has become increasingly difficult. People laid off during the crisis are competing with more workers with an national unemployment rate of 5.8% as of May 2021.

The study evaluated states on two key factors: job market and economic environment.

The job market factor looks at things such as job opportunities, long-term unemployment rates, job security and job satisfaction. Economic environment evaluates average monthly annual income, length of work weeks and commute times.

Washington scored first in economic environment but came in at No. 14 for its job market.