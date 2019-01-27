A new bill moving through the state Senate would create a pilot program to hire adults experiencing homelessness and help them finding housing.

The bill sponsored by Sen. Hans Zeiger, R-Puyallup, would hire adults in three cities across Washington, two on the west side and one on the east. Those employed would be paid the state minimum wage to work on "beautification and community cleanup projects."

Senate Bill 5261 would establish a three-year program, encouraged by the bill to run during the summer months.

“This is a great way to help individuals who are homeless get back on their feet by giving them tools to succeed," Zeiger posted on his website.

Cities participating in the program would be required to refer housing providers to the people hired to clean up trash.

"Many adults experiencing homelessness want to work but have trouble securing employment because of a criminal record or some other barrier. The state can work with local governments to provide new opportunities for our fellow Washingtonians,” said Zeiger.

As its written, the bill would expire the program July 1, 2022.