Washington lawmakers and airport officials are behind a joint effort to prevent in-flight sexual assaults.

U.S. Senator Patty Murray will address ongoing efforts to prevent such violence at Sea-Tac Airport Thursday at 10:15 a.m.

The press conference will be streamed live on king5.com and the KING 5 Facebook page.

Reported cases of sexual assault on aircraft have increased 30 percent over the past several years, according to FBI statistics: from 38 reported incidents of in-flight sexual assaults in 2014 to 63 reported incidents in 2017.

"Reports of sexual assaults on aircraft are increasing, and we want the public to know these assaults are federal crimes and will be investigated and prosecuted consistent with the law," U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes said in a statement.

Last month, the U.S. Attorney's Office filed charges alleging sexual assault against two men. Both men committed the alleged crimes on flights bound for Seattle.

Babak Rezapour of California, and Nicholas Matthew Stevens of Alaska, have been arrested and charged with abusive sexual contact aboard an aircraft, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Rezapour is accused of assaulting a passenger next to him on a January Norwegian Airlines flight from London to Seattle. The victim says she awoke to find him inappropriately touching her, repeatedly, according to court documents. Law enforcement officials say DNA evidence "was found in the inside front of the victim's underwear," according to a lab report.

In the second case, Nicholas Matthew Stevens, a registered sex offender, is accused of harassing another passenger on an Alaska Airlines flight from Anchorage, first making strange comments to her, then initiating unwanted, physical contact, according to court documents.

A separate survey by the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA) found one in five flight attendants reported hearing about passenger-on-passenger sexual assault while working a flight.

"We know these things have happened on our planes, but there hasn't necessarily been a willingness for people to come forward or a belief that the FBI and other local law enforcement would take these issues seriously, so this awareness by the FBI is very helpful," said Taylor Garland, a spokeswoman for the AFA.

Washington Senator Patty Murray is among the lawmakers who urged the Department of Transportation to examine the problem. A provision in the omnibus budget passed in March directs DOT to convene a National In Flight Sexual Assault Task Force to create updated guidelines for the industry.

