You may have already had your final emissions test in Washington state. As of January 1, 2020, the test will no longer be required to renew vehicle registration.

If your vehicle is scheduled for testing in 2019, you'll still need to pass the test before renewing your tabs this year.

The emissions program is ending based on a plan passed in the state Legislature in 2005. The Washington Department of Ecology had projected that Washington's air quality would improve enough by 2020 to end the program, which started in 1982.

The Ecology department said the 38-year emissions program was successful and their projections remain on track, with all of Washington state now meeting federal air quality standards. The department said, "We believe air quality will continue to improve in the years ahead as newer, cleaner vehicles replace older, less-efficient models."

Here's where to check if your personal or fleet vehicle still needs to be tested in 2019.