Washington Department of Licensing offices to reopen for appointments only starting Monday

The DOL closed its offices on March 31 in response to the coronavirus pandemic and moved several of its services online.

SEATTLE — The Washington Department of Licensing (DOL) will begin reopening some of its offices for appointments only on Monday, June 22, following months-long closures to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

While some locations will reopen next week, the DOL is still recommending customers handle as much of their business online as they can.

The following offices will be the first to reopen for services that can be obtained only in person:

Bellingham

Bremerton

Clarkston

Federal Way

Kennewick

Lacey

Lynnwood

Moses Lake

Parkland

Renton

Spokane

Union Gap

Vancouver North

Wenatchee

The DOL said appointments are for customers who cannot complete their transactions online, by phone, or by mail. The offices will be operating at reduced capacity to maintain social distancing and appointments will be limited, according to a blog post from the DOL.

Services offered by appointment only include:

First-time driver license, including knowledge and skills testing (where offered)

First-time identification card

Enhanced driver license (EDL) and enhanced ID (EID)

Instruction permit

Commercial driver license (CDL) and commercial learner permit (CLP)

Agricultural permit, including knowledge and skills testing (where offered)

Reinstatement, including knowledge and skills testing (where offered)

Occupational restricted license

Driver training school instructor test

To limit the spread of COVID-19, DOL employees will be screened for symptoms and will wear personal protective equipment, customers will be asked to wear face masks and wash hands before entering and customers can expect to see barriers installed at service counters.

The DOL said it's working to reopen all 55 driver licensing offices "as quickly and safely as possible" and openings will be determined by factors including geographic location, community access, volume history, capacity for safe delivery of service, weekdays open and staffing considerations.

Appointments are not yet available online, but people wishing to make an appointment should check the DOL's website.