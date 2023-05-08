Washington Department of Natural Resources fighting fires faster with increased resources

Last year the state had 28 planes capable of fighting fires. Now, there are 40 planes statewide, DNR said.

WASHINGTON — If you have seen airplanes drop water at a wildfire this year, they're probably from Deer Park.

Deer Park Fire Pilot Chris Hopman has fought fires in the air for six years. Unlike previous years, he has noticed his team is able to keep fires from growing to almost 10 times in size this season.

"Instead of us catching fires that let's say 10 or 20 acres, you're looking at 10 to 20,000 acres on some of them, so with this initial rapid response, we're able to keep them much smaller," Hopman said.

Thanks to state bill 1168, 'Providing prevention services, diagnoses, treatment, and support for prenatal substance exposure,' which passed the Washington State Legislature in 2021, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) received more funding. That funding has helped to hire more pilots and planes in Washington.

"We're usually airborne within 10 minutes of receiving that piece of paper, and most of the fires we've had recently we've been on the scene under 15 minutes," Hopman said.

DNR said that thanks to more air support, fire trucks, and bulldozers, firefighters have kept this season's fires smaller and less severe.

"Biggest difference now is we have more aircraft being faster and sooner," Guy Gifford, DNR Division Manager, said."The sooner we get firefighters and resources on the scene, the more likely keep it smaller."

Robert Boles has been fighting wildfires for 14 years. He's already noticed the impact of increased air support.

"The response times to these aircraft is a lot less and so we can get in get after the fire a lot faster and more effective," Boles said.

DNR said that last year the state had 28 planes capable of fighting fires. Now, there are 40 planes statewide.

During fire season planes fight fires all across Eastern Washington and even into Canada, and they could even fly into Western Washington if needed.

