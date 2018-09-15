Florence is in full effect in the Carolinas, proving to be deadly and devastating. It's happening in a region in need of help and crews from Washington that traveled to the area say they are ready.

"When the Red Cross decides it's time to mobilize, it's time to mobilize," said Betsy Robertson.

Robertson is with the Northwest Region of the American Red Cross. She is in Durham, North Carolina.

Mark Stewart, with Washington’s Emergency Management Division, is in Raleigh working out of a joint information center. Eight others from the Department of Corrections, City of Lakewood, West Pierce Fire and Rescue, and Graham Fire and Rescue traveled to the impacted areas with Stewart.

"They are part of incident management teams that we have set up that have the expertise that North Carolina asked for," said Stewart.

Also see | Northwest Red Cross teams responding to Hurricane Florence

While Florence has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, it's still so dangerous.

"Do not take this storm for granted. Don't look at the category. Look at the impact it is going to have," said Robertson.

Rising waters have the Red Cross opening shelters.

"We are prepared and are projected to serve as many as 100,000 people," said Robertson.

The Red Cross says one way to help storm victims is to make a contribution. You can text Florence to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

WATCH: Why hurricanes don't hit the West Coast

© 2018 KING