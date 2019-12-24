WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon — Sheriff's deputies and volunteers continue to search for Allyson Watterson, who was last seen hiking on Dec. 22.

The man last seen with Watterson, her boyfriend Benjamin Hunter Garland, is now in custody on charges unrelated to her disappearance, the sheriff's office said. According to officials, the information he has given to the search has been helpful.

Benjamin Garland

Washington Co. Jail

Watterson was last seen hiking just north of North Plains. She is 5'7", 120 pounds, and her hair is dyed teal. She has a tattoo of an eye on the front of her left shoulder and has a tattoo of a fairy sitting on a spider web on her left forearm.

She was wearing an orange/yellow colored hoodie, black jeans and brown Calvin Klein boots. She was carrying a red backpack.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

In a press conference on Thursday, December 26, the Commander Morris of Search and Rescue with the Washington County Sheriff's Office said that there are a hundred or so volunteers looking to Watterson. Half of those are trained Search and Rescue personnel.

They are expanding the search for Watterson along Old Pumpkin Ridge Road and reaching out to private property owners in the area for permission to search the thickly wooded areas on their land. Morris said that all the residents have been cooperative.

Watterson's parents spoke, thanking the volunteers for the time and begging for the return of their daughter. The Washington County Sheriff's Office will be deploying drones and calling in help from the National Guard as they continue their search.

"We really appreciate all the support that we're getting from the community and from all the other resources," said Alan Watterson, Allyson's father. "We just really want to thank everyone, and we want this to keep going until we find Allyson."

And her mother begged the community to keep looking for her daughter. "Please get the word out to anybody who may not be on social media or news in this area to please check their property for maybe somebody... where they can find a place to get warm. Just please check your property."

On Christmas Eve, Misty said that not hearing from her daughter in a couple of days is unlike her.

"She is a little homebody, she's probably freezing and scared and wanting to be home with her mommy. We need a Christmas miracle right now," Misty Watterson said.

"My plea to everybody who lives in North Plains, in this whole area, Old Pumpkin Ridge Road, to please check your properties, sheds, garages, old cars, anywhere somebody might be trying to get warm or seeking shelter," said Misty Watterson. "If you know of an abandoned property, like hey maybe somebody might find shelter there, please check for me, please do that for me, just to kind of make sure that’s getting done."

Allyson's aunt, Billy Macy spoke to KGW.

"Nobody wants to be here, Nobody wants to need volunteers. So, it’s difficult to say that," said Macy. "Yes, I appreciate the volunteers, but of course we do. I mean they’re taking time out of their lives to be here and we are eternally grateful."

"I don’t know how to express how powerful it is for this community to come together and try to do anything that they can, possible, to help find Allyson. I also can’t explain the powerful pain that we are all experiencing. It just, it really doesn’t feel real."

If you have any information about where Allyson might be, please contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-629-0111.

