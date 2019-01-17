Some Washington banks are offering special assistance to furloughed federal workers during the partial government shutdown.

Many Washington Bankers Association (WBA) member banks announced special rate short-term loans, with low or zero interest rates, as a way to help families impacted by the shutdown. Other banks are working with clients and waiving fees.

“I’m proud to see our member banks helping customers affected by this shutdown in their local communities,” said Glen Simecek, president and CEO of WBA. “It can be very hard not knowing when your next paycheck is coming, and I am heartened to see our members reducing some of that uncertainty. I encourage anyone affected by the shutdown to reach out to their own financial institution.”

Washington Federal announced a loan program to help federal workers affected by the shutdown.

Below is a list of Washington banks offering programs or assistance during the government shutdown.

1st Security Bank of Washington

Baker Boyer Bank

Bank of America

Banner Bank

Cashmere Valley Bank

First Federal

KeyBank

Kitsap Bank

JPMorgan Chase

Sound Community Bank

Union Bank

U.S. Bank

Washington Federal

Wells Fargo

Contact the bank for more information.