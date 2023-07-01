Wanted suspect arrested after standoff in North Spokane

When officers confronted him, the suspect brandished a knife and fled into his residence, located on the 500 block of E Nebraska Ave.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A wanted suspect is in custody after an early morning standoff in North Spokane, near Providence Family Hospital.

According to the City of Spokane Police Department (SPD), around 5 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the area after reports of a suspect using a tool to break windows and damage the property of multiple residences.

Multiple specialty team resources, including SPD’s SWAT team and negotiators, responded to the scene.

The suspect was arrested later at about 8 a.m. without incident, SPD said.

All roads which were closed were reopened on Saturday morning.

