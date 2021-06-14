Walla Walla asks residents the weight in on city flag designs

The city wants people to vote for the six flag finalists. Residents can pick their top three favorite designs.

WASHINGTON, USA — The city of Walla Walla is getting a new flag and they are asking residents to vote for their favorite flag design.

There are six flag design finalists and people can pick their top three favorites. Voting will be available on the city's website from June 14 though 28. The three flags that receive the most votes will go to the city's Art Commission for a final decision.

Last Spring the city opened submissions for people to submit original designs for the new flag, but the project was interrupted while the city focused on their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now a year later the project has been revived.